Driver briefly loses vision, crashes through warehouse on NW Side

A man drove a pickup truck straight through an empty building Wednesday morning while experiencing a vision problem, police said.

The 36-year-old was driving at 5:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Belmont Avenue when he crashed into a Discount Auto Warehouse and came out the other side into an alley unharmed, Chicago police said.

He refused medical treatment and his vision recovered, police said.

Shortly after the crash, a homeless man entered the building and was struck by a falling brick, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital for treatment.