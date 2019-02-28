Driver exposed himself to pedestrians near Loyola University Chicago campus: CPD

Police released a photo of an older model Buick sedan that was driven by a man who exposed himself to two pedestrians Tuesday on the North Side. | Chicago police

Police released a surveillance photo of a car that was driven by a man who exposed himself to a pair of pedestrians Tuesday afternoon near the Loyola University Chicago campus on the North Side.

Between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., the man exposed and touched himself in front of two females who were walking near the intersection of Devon Avenue and Sheridan Road, according to an alert from Chicago police. He was driving an older model, four-door Buick sedan.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 25, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet, with black braided hair, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt underneath a black, mid-length coat.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.