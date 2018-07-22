Driver fatally crashes into parked cars in Gresham: police

A car crash early Sunday left a driver and their passenger dead in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a car north in the 7500 block of South Morgan Street when she crashed into several parked cars, according to Chicago Police. She was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where she died.

Her 33-year-old male passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

The Major Accidents Team was investigating the crash.