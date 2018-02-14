Driver flags down woman, robs her at knifepoint

A woman was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night in the Northwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 28, was driving about 8:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Austin when a male in another vehicle flagged her down, indicating that something was wrong with her vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

When the woman pulled over, the male exited his vehicle and put a knife to her throat. The man then stole the woman’s personal items, police said.

The woman was taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center in good condition, according to police. Area North detectives are investigating.