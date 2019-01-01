Driver fleeing cops in stolen car strikes CTA bus in Avondale

A driver fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA bus Tuesday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Illinois State Police officers were chasing the stolen vehicle north on the Kennedy Expressway and then tried to pull the driver over on Kimball Avenue under the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver refused to stop and continued driving west, causing a multiple vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately known when the vehicle was stolen or where it was stolen from, according to state police, who were questioning two persons of interest Tuesday evening.

It was not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.