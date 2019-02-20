Driver fleeing from Indiana crashes in Chicago

A driver who fled from northwest Indiana crashed a minivan early Wednesday on the Far South Side.

At 12:30 a.m., the driver crashed a 2007 Dodge Caravan into an embankment in the 13000 block of South Indiana and was arrested, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, where he received treatment, police said.

The incident began in Hammond, Indiana, police said. Hammond police were not immediately available for comment.