Driver flips vehicle on West Side while fleeing police

Someone flipped their vehicle and injured two passengers Sunday night while fleeing police on the West Side.

Three males in the vehicle were pulled over for a traffic violation at 9 p.m., Chicago police said. The driver put the car in drive and attempted to strike several officers, police.

Cops followed them as they drove south and struck a curb in the 500 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, police said.

The vehicle flipped on its roof, and the three males were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No one else was injured.