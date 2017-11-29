Driver hospitalized after crashing car into Carol Stream home

A person was hospitalized after crashing a car into a house Wednesday morning in west suburban Carol Stream.

The 2008 Mercury struck a vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Wabash Street about 9:45 a.m. then continued down the block, where the car struck and entered a house, according to Carol Stream police.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, police said. Their gender, age and condition were not released.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not hurt, police said.