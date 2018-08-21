Driver hurt after pickup rear-ends semi on I-80/94 in Gary

A woman was injured Monday evening when the pickup she was driving rear-ended a semi on I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A woman was injured when the pickup she was driving rear-ended a semi Monday evening in northwest Indiana.

The 44-year-old Gary, Indiana, woman was driving the 2004 Dodge pickup about 7:30 p.m. in the westbound right lane of I-80/94 in Gary when it slammed into the back of a semi-trailer in front of her, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

She had to be extricated from the truck and was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said. She was issued a ticket for driving on a suspended license.

The 49-year-old Texas man driving the semi was not injured, according to state police.