Driver hurt after semi rolls over, spills mechanical parts on Bishop Ford

Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation respond to a Semi Rollover Tuesday morning on the Bishop Ford near 130th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The driver of a semi was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning that shut down three lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway for three hours on the Far South Side.

The semi was in the right lane of northbound I-94 at 4:07 a.m. near the Beaubien Forest Preserve south of 130th Street when it veered onto the right shoulder, according to a statement form Illinois State Police. The semi then hit an abandoned car that was parked on the right shoulder.

The driver lost control and the truck rolled onto its side into a ditch on the right side of the expressway, state police said. The load of mechanical parts the truck was hailing spilled onto the road.

The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with minor injuries, state police said. The middle and right lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed for about 3 hours.