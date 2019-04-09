Driver hurt when car hits building in Belmont Central

A person was injured after crashing a car into a building Tuesday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The car hit the building at 11:29 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Mobile Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The driver was taken to a hospital, although the person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said.

Inspectors from the Chicago Department of Buildings were called to examine the damage to the structure, police said.