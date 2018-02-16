Driver hurt in Calumet Park rollover crash

A female driver was injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon near 127th and Paulina in Calumet Park. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

One person was injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in south suburban Calumet Park.

A minivan’s brakes locked up about 2:30 p.m. on 127th Street near Paulina Street in Calumet Park, according to Calumet Park Fire Chief Howard Fisher. The van then hit a car, which rolled over.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle, authorities said. She was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes of 127th remained closed at Paulina as of 2:45 p.m. while crews investigated.