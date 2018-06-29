Driver hurt in crash with Lake County Sheriff’s squad car in Hainesville

One person was injured in a crash with a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car Friday morning in north suburban Hainesville.

A deputy with the sheriff’s K-9 Unit was driving a squad car south on Hainseville Road about 4:40 a.m. when it was hit by a vehicle that was westbound on Washington Street, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli. The deputy was on his way to a missing person investigation in another village and the squad car’s emergency lights were on at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Covelli said. The deputy and a police dog that was in the squad car with him were not injured.

The crash remained under investigation by Grayslake police Friday.