Driver in custody after chain-reaction crash injures 6 on West Side

Six people were injured when a man driving a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed with three other vehicles Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 10:40 p.m., the suspect was driving a 2007 Infiniti SUV west in the 4400 block of West Washington when he ran a red light at Kostner and was struck by a 2005 Buick van, according to Chicago Police. This caused a chain reaction in which the Infiniti struck two other vehicles and then flipped onto its side.

The 38-year-old man driving the Infiniti was not injured, police said. Six people — four men and two women — were transported from the other vehicles to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Infiniti’s driver was taken into custody, and the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen, police said. Charges were pending.