Driver injured when vehicle struck by freight train in Des Plaines

A driver was injured when a freight train struck his vehicle early Wednesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Firefighters and paramedics were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of a car struck by a train at the Canadian National Railroad tracks near Graceland and Oakwood avenues, according to a statement from Des Plaines Fire Department Chief Alan Wax.

The car was found on the street just north of the tracks with front-end damage from making contact with the freight train, Wax said. The driver, a man who was the only person in the car, was extricated from the vehicle and taken in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information from the Des Plaines Police Department and Canadian National Railroad was not immediately available early Wednesday.