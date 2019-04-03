Driver killed when Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Lemont

One person was killed when an Amtrak train hit a vehicle Wednesday near southwest suburban Lemont.

Amtrak train No. 300 struck the vehicle about 9:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Boyer Street in unincorporated Lemont, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari and Amtrak officials.

The male driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash, she said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The train, which operates daily from St. Louis to Chicago, remains halted as emergency crews investigate, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.