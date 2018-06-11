Driver killed, another critically injured in South Chicago crash

The intersection of 83rd and Yates | Google Maps

A crash early Sunday left one driver dead and another critically injured in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., a man driving a 2008 Chevy Impala north on Yates Boulevard was struck by a male driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla who drove through a red light on 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man driving the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents team was investigating.