Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Tinley Park

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Tinley Park.

About 10:30 a.m., the driver of a 2002 Dodge Neon was headed west on I-80 near Harlem Avenue when the car left the roadway for unknown reasons, went into a ditch and struck and electrical box, Illinois State Police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said. The crash remained under investigation Friday night.