Driver killed in Wheaton crash

A driver was killed in a crash Saturday morning in west suburban Wheaton.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. at 25 Rice Lake Square and Butterfield Road in Wheaton, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

One driver was killed, according to the coroner’s office. Their name was not released Sunday afternoon.

Wheaton police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the crash.