Driver killed when car hits boulder near Indiana Dunes State Park

A person was killed in a crash early Friday near Indiana Dunes State Park in northwest Indiana.

A 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and hit a boulder at 12:33 a.m. near the entrance to Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600N25E in Chesterton, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County coroner’s office.

The male driver suffered blunt-force injuries and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. His identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Further details were not available as the Porter County sheriff’s office investigated.