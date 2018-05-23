Driver makes illegal turn, crashes into 4 motorcycles on Lower Wacker

Five people were injured when a woman disobeyed a turn signal and crashed into four motorcycles Tuesday night in the Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The 58-year-old woman was driving at 11:44 p.m. in the first block of Lower Wacker Drive when she ignored a sign telling drivers to turn only when the green arrow signal was showing and turned left. She crossed into an eastbound lane and collided with four motorcycles, police said.

All four motorcyclists were injured.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

A 28-year-old man and 40-year-old man were also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions stabilized. A 30-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition also stabilized, police said.

The woman was taken to Stoger Hospital where her condition was stabilized. She received a citation for disobeying the signal, police said.