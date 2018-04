Driver of stolen car crashes, flees in Englewood

While being followed by police, a driver of a stolen car crashed and then fled on foot Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers spotted the stolen white Nissan about 10:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Eggleston Avenue and followed it several blocks to the 7100 block of South Vincennes, Chicago Police said.

The driver of the Nissan ran a red light and struck two vehicles, police said. The driver ran from the scene.

No one was injured, according to police.