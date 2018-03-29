Driver of stolen car flees after rollover crash

Police investigate the scene of a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle on March 29 in the 8000 block of Sout Essex. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

The driver of a stolen car fled the scene after crashing into two vehicles and flipping over early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The person was driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen when the crash occurred at 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Essex, Chicago Police said.

The car was traveling northbound when it struck two parked vehicles and rolled over onto the roof, police said.

The driver ran away from the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available.