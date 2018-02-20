Driver of submerged car rescued in northwest Indiana

An 82-year-old woman's 2007 Buick Lucerne became partially submerged about noon Tuesday as she drove on County Route 550 South in Porter County, Indiana. | Porter County Sheriff's Office

An 82-year-old woman had to be rescued Tuesday afternoon after she drove into deep water on a roadway in Porter County, Indiana.

The woman’s 2007 Buick Lucerne became partially submerged about noon while driving on County Route 550 South near County Route 450 West, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, of Hebron, Indiana, was still in the car when officers arrived, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being rescued.

Police reminded drivers not to travel on roads that are covered by water.