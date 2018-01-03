Driver runs away after 2 injured in crash involving semi-truck on Southwest Side

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a semi-truck ran away from the scene Wednesday afternoon in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

The crash happened at 4:17 p.m. when the driver of a Nissan ran a red light in the 7900 block of South Kedzie and crashed into a Kia and a semi-truck, according to Chicago Police.

The driver ran away, but a passenger in the Nissan and the driver of the Kia were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their conditions stabilized.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured and declined medical attention.