Driver runs red light, hits police vehicle in Brighton Park

Police investigate a crash involving a CPD vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the 3900 block of South California Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A Chicago police vehicle was struck by another vehicle while responding to a call Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers were traveling westbound on Pershing and entered an intersection when the driver of a 2003 Jeep ran a red light and struck the police vehicle at 10:58 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Pershing, according to Chicago Police.

The officers were responding to a call in a marked squad vehicle with emergency equipment at the time of the crash, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation, police said.