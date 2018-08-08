A Chicago police vehicle was struck by another vehicle while responding to a call Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Officers were traveling westbound on Pershing and entered an intersection when the driver of a 2003 Jeep ran a red light and struck the police vehicle at 10:58 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Pershing, according to Chicago Police.
The officers were responding to a call in a marked squad vehicle with emergency equipment at the time of the crash, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation, police said.