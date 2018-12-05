Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-55 in Channahon

A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on I-55 in southwest suburban Channahon.

About 9:45 a.m., a vehicle was northbound on I-55 near Arsenal Road when it hit the median wires, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a rest in the southbound lanes.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The person’s age and gender were not immediately known.

Southbound I-55 was reduced to a single lane near Arsenal while authorities investigated the crash, according to state police.