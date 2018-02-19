Driver seriously injured when Metra train strikes vehicle in Norwood Park

A person was seriously injured when a Metra train struck a vehicle Monday afternoon in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Inbound Union Pacific Northwest train No. 644 struck the vehicle about 1:10 p.m. at the Nagle Avenue crossing near the Norwood Park station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. The train left Crystal Lake about 12:10 p.m. and was expected to arrive downtown at 1:33 p.m.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious condition, Reile and Chicago Fire Media Affairs said.

As of 2:43 p.m., service on the Union Pacific Northwest line was restored after being temporarily halted, Reile said. Outbound train No. 619, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 3:20 p.m., was delayed by nearly an hour.