Driver wounded in Fuller Park shooting

A 42-year-old man was shot and wounded just after midnight Saturday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:03 a.m., the man was driving west on 43rd Street at Wentworth Avenue when someone in a black car opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in his right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.