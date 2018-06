Driver shot in Logan Square

A driver was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was driving east in the 3600 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a passing silver Jeep Liberty shot him in the left arm, Chicago Police said.

The man’s condition stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.