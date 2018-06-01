Driver shot, killed in Englewood: police

Police investigate a shooting about 12:15 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018 in the 7100 block of Seeley Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man died early Friday after he was shot while driving in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

About 12:15 a.m., the 24-year-old was driving in the 2000 block of West 71st Street when another vehicle pulled up and two people inside started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the head and then crashed into a gate. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.