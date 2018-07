Driver shot several times, crashes in Marquette Park

A driver was shot several times before crashing Sunday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5 a.m., the 32-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him several times in his legs, Chicago Police said.

He drove three blocks south before crashing into a pole, police said. The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.