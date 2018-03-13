Driver strikes CTA bus in Washington Heights

A vehicle struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus Monday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The CTA bus was turning left onto West 103rd Street from South Halsted Street when it was hit from the rear by a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. on S. Halsted, according to the Chicago Police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was speeding and may have been drunk at the time of the crash, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition has been stabilized. He was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

The 63-year-old man driving the CTA bus was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two passengers on the bus refused medical attention and no other injuries were reported.

Last year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that more than 1,000 people were injured in crashes involving CTA buses over a two-year period.