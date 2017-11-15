Lawsuit filed in June crash that killed motorcyclist in Morton Grove

A lawsuit has been filed against a driver who was involved in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in June in north suburban Morton Grove.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court by Delroy S. Powell as administrator of the estate of Delano C. Powell, according to court documents. It seeks unspecified damages.

Delano Powell, 31, was riding his motorcycle June 15 when he collided with a pickup truck, according to Morton Grove police. Officers responding to reports of the crash about 7:40 p.m. found Powell, 31, unresponsive in the 6100 block of North Oakton.

Powell, of the Rogers Park neighborhood in Chicago, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the pickup driver cooperated with officers and no charges were announced at the time.

The suit claims the driver of the pickup was negligent when he failed to yield during a left turn and drove on the wrong side of the road.