Driver sued over 2015 crash that killed motorcyclist

A driver charged after a fatal 2015 crash in the Woodlawn neighborhood is being sued in Cook County Circuit Court.

The suit was filed Friday by the estate of Frederic Sims, who was 30 years old when he was killed while driving his motorcycle about 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2015 in the 900 block of East 67th Street.

Chicago Police said that Jamari Triggs was driving a Ford Fusion when he made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the street as both he and Sims were traveling west, causing them to collide.

Sims, of the South Shore neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Triggs, who was 21 when the crash occurred, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of any amount of drug and cited for failure to carry a license, not having a valid registration and U-turn within 100 feet of an intersection, police said at the time.

The suit accuses Triggs of negligent driving leading to Sims’ death, according to court documents. It seeks unspecified damages.