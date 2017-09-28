Driver who struck 56-year-old man last year in Lyons faces lawsuit

A driver who fatally struck a 56-year-old man last year as he crossed a street in west suburban Lyons faces a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the man’s family.

The suit, filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by Carolyn Vazquez as administrator of the estate of John A. Ramirez, seeks more than $50,000 in damages from the driver.

Ramirez was struck about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2016 by the vehicle when he walked onto Pershing Road from between parked vehicles near Powell Avenue, Lyons police said at the time. No charges were filed against the driver.

Ramirez, of Lyons, later died of his injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In the suit brought Thursday, Ramirez’s family accuses the driver of speeding and failing to keep a proper look out when approaching a pedestrian.