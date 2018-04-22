Drunk driver crashes into another in northwest Indiana

Both vehicles were damaged extensively in a crash Saturday in northwest Indiana | Indiana State Police

Two intoxicated drivers collided early Saturday when one of them drove across a median in northwest Indiana.

About 1 a.m., Jacqueline Adan, 21, of Hammond, was driving an SUV north on Crisman Road and lost control as she took the ramp to westbound I-94 in Portage, according to Indiana State Police.

Adan failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the road through the grassy median onto the exit ramp from I-94, police said.

She hit a van driven by Leonard Scott, 32, of Michigan City, who was slowing down for the stop sign at the end of the ramp, according to police.

Adan, her 17-year-old passenger and Scott were taken to Portage Regional Hospital in Valparaiso with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Adan’s second passenger was not injured.

Adan and Scott were both charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.