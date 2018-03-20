Drunk driver threatens police after arrest in Riverside

Evan J. Moen, 25, of Riverside, was charged with speeding and drunk driving Thursday in Riverside. | Riverside police department

A man repeatedly threatened officers after being arrested Thursday morning in west suburban Riverside.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a 2006 Chevrolet sedan traveling more than 30 miles over the speed limit about 12:09 a.m. on westbound Ogden Avenue, according to Riverside police.

During the stop, officers noticed that the driver, Evan J. Moen, 25, of the 900 block of Portsmouth Avenue, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Moen told officers he was driving home to Westchester from a party in Oak Park, police said.

Moen failed a roadside sobriety test and was charged with aggravated speeding, 34 miles over the posted speed limit, and drunk driving, police said.

When officers informed Moen that he was under arrest for drunk driving, Moen became “verbally combative” and insisted that he was not drunk, police said.

Moen was taken to the police station, where officers were confronted by a friend of Moen’s. As they walked Moen into the station, the friend jumped out of his vehicle and ran toward the officers, telling them they could not arrest his friend. The friend eventually drove away, yelling at officers from his vehicle, police said.

Once Moen was in the station, he called the officers a number of vulgarities. He threatened the officers and urged them to take off his handcuffs so he could fight them, police said.

Moen posted bond early Monday morning.