Another boy for Kate, Prince William

Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt outside the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. | AP photo

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

The palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m., a few hours after Kate was admitted to London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in labor.

Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who is fifth in line to the throne.

The palace says “the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry.