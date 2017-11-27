Dueling acting directors at consumer agency

Mick Mulvaney, (center) is surrounded by media as he leaves the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, on Monday. | Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau kicked off the day with dueling acting directors.

Amid conflict over the leadership of the agency, both people claiming to be in charge reached out to staffers Monday. That’s according to people close to the agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Leandra English, who was elevated to interim director of the bureau last week by its outgoing director, sent staff an email offering Thanksgiving wishes.

President Donald Trump’s choice for the job — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney — then emailed staff to tell them to “disregard” any instructions from English. He also offered donuts.

English has filed suit, contending that federal law puts her in charge. The White House has maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.

English was chief of staff to bureau director Richard Cordray. Then, before Cordray resigned Friday, he named her deputy director.

Cordray was appointed by President Barack Obama and has been long criticized by congressional Republicans as overzealous. He contends the law creating the agency made his deputy — in this case, English — acting director once he resigned.

Mulvaney has called the agency a “joke” and is expected to dismantle much of what the bureau has done.