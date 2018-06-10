DUI driver charged with Logan Square crash that killed Lyft rider, hurt others

A man was charged with driving under the influence after causing a head-on collision early Friday that left a Lyft passenger dead and two others injured in the Logan Square neighborhood just north of Humboldt Park, police said.

Travis Anderson, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, was charged with a felony count of a aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to Chicago Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:55 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard when Anderson’s Toyota Avalon crossed over the center line and struck a Lyft driver’s Toyota Camry, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger riding in the Camry, 23-year-old Anudari Bayaraa, was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. She lived in the North Center neighborhood.

A 32-year-old woman who was driving the Camry for Lyft was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 31-year-old man who was riding in the Camry was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition.

Anderson was taken to Mount Sinai in custody and was later charged, police said.

A spokeswoman with Lyft offered condolences for those involved in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our sympathies and hearts go out to the loved ones of the driver and passengers during this difficult time,” the emailed statement read. “We have reached out to the driver and have been in touch with the passenger’s family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation.”

The police department’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.