DUI driver parked on suburban sidewalk believed he was driving in city

Riverside police charged a 33-year-old Chicago man with DUI after finding him passed out inside a Cadillac parked on a sidewalk Saturday morning in the west suburb. | Riverside police

A man charged with DUI was so drunk when he was found inside a car parked on a sidewalk early Saturday in west suburban Riverside that he told an officer he thought he was driving on a street in Chicago, police said.

Marshawn D. Gibbs, 33, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged with two counts of DUI, driving with open alcohol, improper lane usage and expired registration, according to Riverside police.

About 2:40 a.m. Saturday, the officer saw a 2005 Cadillac parked on the sidewalk at Ogden Avenue and Lionel Road, police said. When the officer approached, he found Gibbs passed out behind the wheel and a red Solo cup filled with beer in the driver’s side cup holder. A cup of wine was also found in the vehicle.

When the officer woke Gibbs up, he told the officer he thought he was driving on a Chicago street, police said. Gibbs subsequently failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Riverside Police Department where a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 — twice the legal limit.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said the department seized Gibb’s vehicle and will seek forfeiture of the vehicle.