Dumpster crashes onto busy sidewalk in Little Italy

A dumpster fell from a truck into a building Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street. | Facebook

An overfilled dumpster fell onto a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

The dumpster fell off a truck and hit Ralph’s Cigar shop about 10:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said. No one was injured.

Employees at the adjoining Taylor Street Tattoo said the dumpster was being used for construction of a nearby tea shop.

The employees thought the dumpster was overfilled and capsized when the truck driver pulled away from the curb.

Police said no citations were issued, and that officers were only called to file a report.

The owner of Ralph’s Cigars declined to comment, saying he was working on an insurance claim.