Dunkin’ Donuts ditching foam cups

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, a Dunkin' Donuts' foam cup is discarded in a trash bin in New York. Dunkin Donuts said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that the polystyrene foam cups will be completely phased out from all its stores globally by 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ORG XMIT: NYJK214

Dunkin’ Donuts is getting rid of their famous foam cups, the company announced Wednesday.

The polystyrene cups are set to be completely eliminated by 2020 and will be replaced by a double-walled paper cup. The lids will stay the same.

Dunkin’ Donuts cited their commitment to serve “both people and the planet responsibly” as their reason for the switch.

The new paper cups will keep coffee hot while keeping hands cool without the need for a sleeve, just like the foam cups did, Dunkin’ Donuts said.

The switch is one of many for the company, which recently committed to having 80 percent of its fiber-based consumer-facing packaging certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative by the end of 2018.

The company also pledged to eliminate artificial dyes from its menu, build more energy-efficient restaurants, and source coffee certified by the Rainforest Alliance.

The cups will come in small, medium, large and extra large sizes.