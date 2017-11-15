Duo facing charges after attempted armed robbery at Orland Park store

A man is facing felony charges after trying to rob a woman at knifepoint Tuesday night at a Walgreens store in southwest suburban Orland Park, and a woman was charged with hiding the knife.

At 6:30 p.m., 18-year-old Jakhari Carrell, of Park Forest, and 22-year-old Sylvina Marquez, of Harvey, walked into the Walgreens at 7960 159th St., according to Orland Park police. Carrell then walked to the rear of the store and held a knife to the throat of a 43-year-old woman in an attempted robbery.

The woman ultimately grabbed the knife and starting screaming, causing Carrell to walk away, police said. She then told a Walgreens employee about the incident, and police were notified.

When officers arrived, Carrell gave the knife to Marquez, who hid it in her purse, police said. They were both taken into custody.

While in the Orland Park lockup, Carrell damaged a mattress in the cell he was being held in, police said. He was charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to state-supported property, police said.

Carrell is being held at the Cook County Jail, and was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Marquez faces a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice, police said.

The victim suffered a minor cut to her hand and was taken to Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights, where she was treated and released.