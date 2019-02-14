Duo leads cops on chase after stealing minivan near shooting scene on West Side

Two people led officers on a high-speed chase after stealing a minivan Tuesday night near the scene of a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:49 p.m., a 34-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the 4200 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Two people were later seen stealing a white Mazda minivan that was left running and unoccupied near the scene of the shooting, police said.

Officers gave chase when they saw the suspects drive off at a high rate of speed, police said. The Mazda then collided with a Mitsubishi SUV in the 3800 block of West Harrison, knocking off the SUV’s passenger side mirror.

The Mitsubishi’s driver, a 57-year-old man, refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Following the initial crash, the Mazda struck a construction trailer that was left unoccupied on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 290 near Racine Avenue, police said.

The Mazda’s driver then hopped out and ran off, and the passenger was taken into custody, police said. The driver remains at large.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the thieves were involved in the shooting on Gladys, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.