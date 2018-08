Duo pistol-whips, shoots man inside South Austin store

A man was pistol-whipped and shot inside a store Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:18 p.m., two people entered a store in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue and grabbed the 46-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

The two people hit the man with a handgun before firing multiple bullets at him, police said.

He was shot in the left chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.