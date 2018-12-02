Duo posed as ride-hail workers in River North, tried to sell passenger drugs

Two Wisconsin women are facing charges after posing as workers for a ride-hailing company last month and trying to sell a passenger drugs in the River North neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Lateka Delaney, 23, was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago police. In addition, Delaney and 38-year-old Nicole Cathey are facing misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and soliciting.

About 4:15 a.m. Nov. 24, Delaney and Cathey were posing as ride-hail workers when they motioned for a 29-year-old man to get into a rental vehicle in the 200 block of West Grand, according to Chicago police. The vehicle didn’t have a valid ride-hail sticker and their names weren’t listed on the rental agreement.

Once the man was inside the vehicle, Delaney and Cathey offered to sell him drugs, police said.

Delaney was then found with a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and the pair was taken into custody, police said.