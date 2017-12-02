Duo robbed 2 Near West Side businesses at gunpoint

A pair of armed robbers struck two businesses Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the duo walked into a business displaying a handgun before demanding and stealing money and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 12:59 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Grand, and the other incident happened at 4:04 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Halsted, police said.

The robbers were described as two black males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 21, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet, police said. They were seen wearing black masks, black hooded sweatshirts and other black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.