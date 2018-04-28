Duo shoots at armored truck, steals bags of cash in NW Indiana bank branch lot

Two people stole bags of cash from an armored truck they shot up Saturday morning in the parking lot of a bank branch in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the Chase Bank branch at 4204 S. Calumet Ave. in Hammond. When they arrived, officers spoke to the driver of a Brinks truck who had been robbed at gunpoint.

As the driver pulled into the parking lot, two masked males fired a single shot at the truck before stealing three bags of cash and his gun, police said. The pair, who are both believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, then got into a vehicle and drove off.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Officers are using canines to search the area for the suspects while FBI agents aid detectives in their investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call Det. Sgt. Daniel Bates at (219) 852-2979.